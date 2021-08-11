Tilly Ramsay has been announced as a contestant in Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The 19-year-old student is heading off to university in September, but she has become a star in social media app TikTok.

Along with her famous chef dad, Gordon, she consistently produces amazing videos on the platform.

So here are some of her – and Gordon’s – best moments on the app.

What are some of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star Tilly Ramsay best Tik Tok videos?

Tilly and Gordon took part in the ‘This Or That’ challenge, with the father-and-daughter pair dancing to Run DMC’s It’s Tricky.

During the hilarious dance challenge, Tilly revealed that she prefers going out to staying in, cheap wine to fine wine and her mum’s cooking to her dad’s.

Tilly prefers her mum’s cooking!

Tilly burned her dad’s cooking skills again in another video.

She looked downcast as she captioned the video, “when dad says he’s cooking dinner”.

But then, when mum was cooking dinner she celebrated.

She said: “Guess who’s cooking I prefer” followed by surprised and shush emojis.

‘I like ur cut G’

Gordon and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star Tilly’s close relationship was never more evident when she pranked him in one video.

To Carly Rae Jepsen’s I Really Like You, she danced up behind Gordon while he was on his phone.

The family’s cute dog was sitting on his lap.

As he pulled an exasperated face, she slapped him on the back of the head, saying, “I like ur cut G”.

A cracking video!

Another example of Tilly’s wicked sense of humour was when she set Gordon up good and proper.

Shaping up to present a magic trick involving a bottle of water and an egg, Tilly ended up squirting water into her dad’s face and smashing the egg on his head.

Luckily Gordon saw the funny side and cracked up.

We all know that Gordon can be, ahem, opinionated and even though he seems to have mellowed a bit with age, woe betide anyone who crosses his daughter.

Tilly captioned one video: “When they try to apologise but you have already told your dad.”

Gordon was then seen lipsynching to Original Sound by Sakari Goddess with the words, “I already despise you”.

They were lucky he didn’t chuck a few f-bombs in there, too.

Party time for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star Tilly

And finally, Gordon and Tilly were dressed in plain clothes bobbing along to a song from Cinderella.

But then after a flash, they transformed into party animals.

Gordon wore a tux and Tilly wore a stunning gold dress.

Looks as though Tilly is teaching her dad some new tricks… and he’s loving it!