Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith has shared photos of herself with her ‘lookalike’ sister.

The EastEnders actress, 19, posed alongside her older sister Scarlett in the snaps.

The sisters enjoyed drinks in the sunshine and fans couldn’t believe how similar they looked.

What did Maisie Smith say?

The Tiffany Butcher actress said alongside the pictures: “The big sis + the butt chin.”

Fans shared their thoughts, with many saying Maisie and Scarlett could be twins.

I thought that was your twin.

One person said: “You look so alike. Gorgeous women.”

Another wrote: “Looking at the same person twice!”

Maisie Smith stunned fans with the picture of her sister (Credit: Picture by: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

A third added: “I thought that was your twin.”

Meanwhile, Maisie is preparing to star in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The star announced the news on This Morning earlier this month.

What did Maisie say?

She explained: “I’ve got dancing experience, I’ve done a bit of hip-hop and street dance. But I have no technical ability. But who knows, I could be the dark horse.”

Maisie Smith is doing this year’s Strictly Come Dancing after starring in the Children In Need special (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

According to recent reports, the BBC show’s male professional dancers are reportedly desperate to pair up with Maisie.

A source told The Sun: “All the male pros really want to partner with her, not just because she’s young and fit, but she’s also proven herself to be a brilliant dancer.

“She has a massive fan following, which often ensures contestants get far in the competition.”

It seems Maisie is making sure she’s in shape for the show later this year.

Maisie said she could be a “dark horse” on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

The star shared photos to her Instagram recently as she showcased her incredible abs.

In the images, Maisie is seen in the gym as she flaunted her toned legs and bum in a pair of black shorts and purple crop top.

The actress wrote: “Your gal’s on a mission.”

Fans were impressed as one wrote: “You never fail to amaze me.”

Another begged: “Please drop the workout routine, GOALS.”

One gushed: “Right I need to get to the gym! Need this figure.”

