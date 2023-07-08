Strictly Come Dancing star living in a tent with family six years after shock departure

A Strictly Come Dancing star has revealed their huge change in fortune in the six years since they left the show.

In a new interview, Brendan Cole revealed him and his entire family were now sleeping in a tent.

But the ‘extended glamping experience’, as Brendan describes it, is due to the pro dancer looking to renovate his Spanish house.

“I’ve bought many houses over the years,” he told The Sun. “I have always had the intention to refurbish them but have never gotten around to it.

The plan is to actually be in a glamping tent on the property.

“I have sold them and finally, we’re doing a proper refurb on our house in Mallorca.”

However, the 47-year-old worries that the hot weather may mean they may struggle camping for an extended period.

“It is quite nice although if it gets too hot, which I fear it might be, we may well just come back.”

When did Brendan Cole leave Strictly?

Brendan has visited the property a few times with his wife, Zoe and their two children, Aurelia and Dante.

Brendan was a huge Strictly Come Dancing favourite, having started on the series in 2004.

He was the show’s first ever winner, having been paired with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky.

The pro dancer had many memorable partners throughout his run, including Lisa Snowden, Kelly Brook and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

However, he found himself ousted from the show in 2018 when his contract was not renewed.

Revealing the news during an appearance on Lorraine, he was close to tears as he said it was ‘hard to talk about’ being cut.

“The BBC haven’t renewed my contract – we get renewed year on year – and they made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show,” he continued.

