Strictly Come Dancing star linked with dance pro during BBC One series ‘reveals romance on Instagram’

A former Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant has reportedly indicated they have a boyfriend on Instagram.

The star, whose chemistry and ‘rapport’ with their dance pro during the BBC One series saw fans speculate whether romance could be on the cards, recently shared a Valentine’s Day post.

The upload, containing two images, showed the 2021 series performer cuddling up to their apparent beau. And the post also included a pic showing the pair, contained within a heart shape, toasting the camera.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing news

According to The Sun, Tilly Ramsay appears to have publicly confirmed a relationship with Henry Farrow.

The 21-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay captioned the part-black and white post: “Happy Valentine’s Day @henry_farrow.”

A Valentine’s Day post shared by Tilly Ramsay on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

However, it isn’t the first time Tilly has shared an image showing herself and Henry on social media.

A snap similar to the shot contained within the heart template was previously uploaded in December as Tilly looked back on her 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matilda Ramsay (@tillyramsay)

Does Tilly Ramsay have a boyfriend?

Back in October last year, Tilly and her famous dad appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

And at that time, she suggested she was seeing someone.

Have you got a boyfriend? Yes or no?

“Have you got a boyfriend? Yes or no?” he asked her as they watched TV on TV for the Channel 4 special.

Tilly slumped back into her seat but indicated there was a special someone in her life.

Dancing with joy, Gordon reponded: “Yes! She’s got a boyfriend finally!”

Strictly stars Tilly and Nikita were a hit with show fans (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Tilly and Nikita

Tilly and her Strictly partner Nikita Kuzmin made it to the later stages of the BBC dance competition in 2021. They were the ninth duo to be eliminated and narrowly missed out on a spot in the final.

However, the popular pairing went on the perform together during the live tour – with fans joking they should ‘get married’ at the time.

ED! has approached a representative for Tilly Ramsay for comment.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly team up for appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox as fans thrilled

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.