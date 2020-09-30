Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Hauer has reportedly split from her boyfriend of two years.

The dancer and David Webb have parted ways just weeks before the BBC show is expected to return, according to reports.

The star, 38, apparently told friends she and David broke up last week but are still on good terms.

Karen Hauer splits from boyfriend David?

A source told The Sun: “Karen and David have quietly ended their relationship.

“It finished on good terms, they have a mutual respect for one another and there were no other parties involved – the relationship simply ran its course.

“Karen has been able to throw herself back into preparing for the next series of Strictly and has told her friends she’s in a really good place.”

The insider claimed being a part of Strictly is “helping” Karen “take her mind off everything”.

The source added that Karen “feels at the top of her game and this is driving her on to pull out all the stops on this series”.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Karen for comment.

Karen met David following her split from Kevin Clifton, who was also a professional dancer on Strictly.

Meanwhile, Kevin and Stacey Dooley started dating after dancing on the show with each other.

In 2018, Kevin and Karen confirmed their split in a statement on social media.

What did the Strictly Come Dancing stars say?

The statement read: “There’s been a lot of talk about me and Karen, a lot of speculation going on.

“I think a lot of people are usually quite afraid to talk about these things but we’ve always felt the best thing is to be honest with everyone and upfront and respectful to our fans, and everyone who comes out to support us.”

They added: “We’re still the best of friends – we still have a lot of love and respect for each other.

“I still pretty much see Karen every day, as we’re always throwing ideas around and creatively putting things together.”

