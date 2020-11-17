Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez issues apology to girlfriend Gemma Atkinson on her birthday

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has issued a heartfelt apology to partner Gemma Atkinson on her birthday.

Gorka, 30, has had to stay in his Strictly bubble during the show’s run because of coronavirus restrictions.

And his absence from the family meant he felt the need to send a message to Gemma on her 36th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@gorka_marquez)

What did Strictly star Gorka Marquez say to Gemma Atkinson?

Gorka took to Instagram to send the message to Gemma.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BABY!!” he began, adding a red heart emoji to a snap showing Gemma and their baby daughter, Mia.

“Sad I can’t be there to celebrate with you and Mia your day like you deserve.

“You are the most amazing mum and girlfriend in the world! Kind, funny, humble, caring, talented, strong and I am so grateful to have you by my side.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson fears daughter Mia has missed out during lockdown

“I’m sorry I can’t give you a birthday kiss but you have my kisses forever. TE AMO.

“Feliz cumpleaños @glouiseatkinson.”

Gorka Marquez couldn’t be there for Gemma’s birthday (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

How did Gorka and Gemma’s fans react?

Gemma responded to the sweet message, saying: “I love you!”

She wasn’t the only one, as former Strictly contestant Aston Merrygold said: “Happy birthday @glouiseatkinson.”

And, former winner Ore Oduba messaged: “Happy birthday @glouiseatkinson xxx.”

Beautiful lady and gorgeous family. Have a wonderful day.

Finally, a third fan commented: “Happy Birthday @glouiseatkinson.

“Beautiful lady and gorgeous family. Have a wonderful day.”

Strictly stars Gorka Marquez and Maisie Smith were lucky to escape (Credit: BBC)

How is Strictly going for Gorka?

Gorka is busy with Strictly at the moment, partnering up with EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

Despite consistently getting high marks from the judges, the couple finished in the bottom two in last Saturday’s show (November 14).

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing viewers think Max George was kicked off as a ‘punishment’

Self-isolating judge, Motsi Mabuse, revealed that she would have voted to keep Max George, unlike head judge Shirley Ballas.

She told Radio 2: “I’m stuck here, I’m almost like Shirley, watching from the outside, maybe I might have saved Max.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.