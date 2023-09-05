Strictly star ‘needed treatment’ after ‘fight’ left him with ‘bloody face’: ‘It was absolute carnage’

A Strictly Come Dancing star reportedly “needed treatment” after a “fight” on Friday (September 1) allegedly left him with a “bloody face”.

According to The Sun, sources claimed it was “absolute carnage” after a joke made by Adam “touched a nerve”.

Adam, seen here with Holly Ramsay, is said to have had a ‘fight’ with a Team GB teammate (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing star ‘needed treatment’ after ‘fight’

Team GB swimmer Adam Peaty, who was teamed with Katya Jones on the 2021 series of the show, is said to have made a joke at teammate Luke Greenback’s expense.

It’s claimed the incident happened on Friday at Loughborough University, where the Team GB stars were training. Coaches are then said to have given treatment to Adam.

A source alleged: “It was absolute carnage. Peaty was being cocky and made a joke at Greenbank’s expense, before touching his backside. But his actions touched a real nerve for Greenbank and it got very heated.”

They then went on to speculate: “Peaty was left with a bloody face and needing treatment.”

However, the sportsmen have put the bust-up behind them, the source went on to allege. “Those around them persuaded Peaty and Greenbank to shake hands and put the fight behind them.”

Adam’s reps declined to comment when contacted by ED!.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

Adam dating Gordon Ramsay’s daughter

Swimmer Adam is now dating Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly, with the pair going public with their romance on Instagram.

It came after he split from girlfriend Eiri Munro, with whom he shares son George, almost three. At the time, he said: “Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together.”

He then added: “I could not ask for a greater mother for George, and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years. Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down.”

The split came 10 months after that “near-kiss” with Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones.

Read more: Adam Peaty faces wrath of Gordon Ramsay as it’s confirmed he’s dating his daughter

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.