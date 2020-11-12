Strictly Come Dancing star Bill Bailey has revealed his beloved rescue dog has died.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday (November 12) afternoon, the comedian, 55, paid an emotional tribute to his pooch Banjar.

Fans sent the funnyman supportive messages as he bid farewell to his “old friend”.

Bill Bailey said his rescue dog Banjar has died (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

What did Bill Bailey say about his dog?

Bill shared a picture of his “lovely” dog Banjar with its back to the camera.

He wrote alongside it: “Today we said goodbye to our lovely rescue dog Banjar.

“Farewell old friend. Sleep well.”

In the replies, Bill Bailey‘s followers flooded him with supportive messages.

What did the Strictly Come Dancing star’s fans say?

One said: “Sorry Bill, that’s so sad. I read a comment a little boy made once (can’t remember where) when their dog was put to sleep. He said the reason we’re all here is to learn how to love. That’s why dogs aren’t around for long, because they already know. Soppy, but true.”

Today we said goodbye to our lovely rescue dog Banjar. Farewell old friend.

Another wrote: “Bill, they come into our lives, steal our hearts and break them when they leave without knowing the impact they have on us. The idea of the rainbow bridge for departed dogs is a beautiful one.”

Bill is on the current series of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

BBC newsreader Alex Lovell told him: “So sorry, Bill. Horribly painful – sending hugs.”

Someone else wrote: “It’s so difficult to lose a pet. Our pets are with us throughout everything and I know my cat Marmalade has been there for me through the hardest times of my life. They’re so special and always will be. Thinking of you.”

Strictly 2020’s ‘dark horse’?

Bill Bailey is competing on the current series of Strictly Come Dancing, in which he is partnered with South African pro Oti Mabuse.

Last month, he had viewers claiming he could be the ‘dark horse’ among this year’s line-up after surprising fans and judges alike with his skills and enthusiasm.

Some think Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse could sneak a surprise win (Credit: BBC)

His partner Oti won the show in 2019 with actor Kelvin Fletcher.

Bill recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show and spoke about his love of dancing, telling the host he likes how it allows him to express himself freely.

