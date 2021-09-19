Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec hits back after being taunted on Instagram about ‘chances of winning’

Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec has slapped down a troll throwing cold water over his chances of winning the 2021 series.

Aljaz, 31, declared his delight to be dancing with Sara Davies on Instagram following last night’s partner reveal.

But as one commenter took a dig at Aljaz’s odds, the Slovenian-born hipshaker took the high road, replying in a classy manner.

Aljaz Skorjanec wasn’t taking any snark from an Insta follower (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did Aljaz Skorjanec say about Strictly partner Sara Davies?

Although the big reveal occurred on BBC One yesterday evening (Saturday September 18), excited Aljaz had plenty of praise for Sara on Instagram, too.

He cooed: “I can finally shout it from the top of my lungs! I will be the best possible plus 1 to Sara Davies!

“Beyond excited that my ninth season I will be training up north. We have started working on our first dance already and I am just over the moon with how lovely and talented Sara is.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing couples 2021: Which celebrity is with which pro dancer?

Aljaz continued: “I am just lucky! Let’s do this partner! I promise I’ll make you proud!”

A similarly gushing Sara, known for her Dragons’ Den appearances, responded: “You’re such a sweetheart! Missing you today! But make the most of the rest!”

She added: “Love you partner!”

Aljaz and Sara are raring to go (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec was taunted

But among all the positive comments wishing the pair all the best – including from Zoe Ball and Clara Amfo – one negative remark seemed to catch Aljaz’s eye.

“Poor Aljaz has become the new Anton,” the commenter wrote, referring to new judge Anton du Beke. They also included a laughing emoji with their words.

It seems the commenter was highlighting how Anton was frequently saddled with celebs who often struggled to make it past the first few weeks of the competition, such as Anne Widdecombe, Susannah Constantine, Nancy Dell’Olio.

Nonetheless, Aljaz ignored the implication and reversed the jibe so it became words of praise for Anton.

Aljaz bigged up new judge Anton du Beke (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How Aljaz Skorjanec responded

Replying, Aljaz made it clear he has a huge amount of respect for the new judge and aspires to be like him.

Clearly unimpressed, Aljaz wrote: “Huh. One day my dream is to become Anton.

One day my dream is to become Anton.

“Meaning sitting next to him behind that [judges’] desk. So nothing poor about that.

“Enjoy the series though! #bekind.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 full line-up: Get yourselves familiar with these 15 faces!

However, while Aljaz chose not to stoop to the commenter’s level, it seems the oddsmakers may broadly agree.

Only Dan Walker and Judi Love command greater odds to emerge victorious with some bookies than Sara.

– Strictly Come Dancing is next on BBC One on Saturday September 25 from 7pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.