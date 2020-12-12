Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir Singh shared an image of her bruised feet on Instagram ahead of tonight’s semi-final (Saturday, December 12).

And it wasn’t long before the GMB host, 43, drew concern from fans as she had her sore toes looked at by a physio.

Ranvir and partner Giovanni Pernice are set to dance two routines in tonight’s big show.

How is Ranvir Singh preparing for tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing?

Showing a picture of herself in the physio’s room, Ranvir’s feet looked decidedly sore as they were wrapped in plasters.

She captioned the image: “The magic of the @bbcstrictly physio cannot be underestimated!

“Thanks @jen_nash_ Don’t forget to get your pigs in blankets for Christmas dinner by the way…”

How did Ranvir’s fans react?

Fans soon got in touch to leave messages of concern and support.

“Ouch! Your poor feet!” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Bruised battered but not beaten… Ranvir, you rock that dance floor.”

A third wrote: “OMG your poor feet . You’re doing amazing, doing it for all us mammies.”

Finally, a fourth commented: “Oh gosh your poor feet and toes xx. Can’t wait to see you dance tonight.”

Ranvir and Gio have to dance to routines tonight (Credit: BBC)

What is Ranvir doing tonight?

Yesterday (Friday, December 11), Ranvir praised pro dance partner Giovanni Pernice. The couple have to dance two dances in tonight’s semi-final, and that hast meant extra work in the rehearsal room.

“Bless you @pernicegiovann1,” she said on Instagram.

“So sweet today – two dances means twice the hard work for both of us – and twice the amount of nurturing required!

“About to eat something and have a hot bath but had to say a massive thank you to you for encouraging, teaching, and generally holding me together… see you @bbcstrictly tomorrow xxxxx”

In return, Gio said: “We’ve got this!”

– Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight (Saturday, December 12) at 7pm on BBC One

