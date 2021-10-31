Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones wants his ‘model girlfriend’ to move in with him, a tabloid report has claimed.

According to The Sun, friends have indicated Neil is “head over heels” for Sophie Lily Kerr.

Neil, 39, was previously linked with Colombian dancer Luisa Eusse.

He split from fellow Strictly pro Katya Jones after six years of marriage in 2019.

Strictly duo Nina Wadia and Neil Jones were the first dance couple to be eliminated this series (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What has been reported about Neil Jones’ ‘girlfriend’?

The newspaper claims a friends reckons Neil is moving fast with his new ‘girlfriend’.

They apparently said: “The speed with which this has all happened mirrors Neil’s lightning-quick feet across the Strictly dance floor.

“They are moving very quickly.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Neil Jones’ ex claims relationship failed as he couldn’t ‘trust’ after Katya

The Sun reports both Neil and his agent declined to comment on their story.

ED has approached a representative for Neil for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E 🧿🌙✨ (@sophielilylondon)

What happened between Neil Jones and Luisa Eusse?

The Sun reported in September that Neil and Luisa split because he was “messed up” over separating from Katya.

She reportedly claimed Neil was worried she might stray during their five-month romance.

They are moving very quickly.

It was reported he was “constantly anxious” she could be seeing other men and women.

Luisa reportedly said: “I can understand it in some ways and you can’t blame him for still being bruised by Katya’s cheating but I couldn’t live with someone like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E 🧿🌙✨ (@sophielilylondon)

Who is Sophie Lily Kerr?

According to press reports, Sophie was linked to former TOWIE cast member Mario Falcone in 2014.

He described her as “amazing” during an appearance on This Morning.

Mario also claimed to have met her on the second day of a holiday in Dubai.

Sophie has also reportedly appeared on Made in Chelsea in 2012.

However, Sophie does not appear to have an entry on IMDb.com to confirm this.

Neil Jones was previously linked to Luisa Eusse (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Is Neil Jones on Strictly this year?

Neil did take part in the 2021 series of Strictly.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing professionals: Katya Jones reflects on ‘challenging’ split from husband Neil

However, he and EastEnders star Nina Wadia, 52, were the first pair to leave the BBC One competition.

They lost a dance off to Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez.

Strictly Come Dancing continues with week 6 results tonight, Sunday October 31, at 7.15pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.