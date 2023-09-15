Strictly star sends fans wild as she announces pregnancy news

A Strictly Come Dancing star has revealed that they’re expecting their second child today (Friday, September 15).

The star showed off her blossoming baby bump on TV today, before taking to Instagram to share the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Taylor (@elliejanetaylor)

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Taylor pregnant with second child

Strictly star Ellie Taylor, who competed on the show last year, is pregnant with her second child.

The 39-year-old appeared on TV today – and showed off her growing baby bump.

Earlier this afternoon, Ellie took to Instagram to announce the exciting news. The star uploaded a sweet snap of her daughter kissing her baby bump.

“Excited. Terrified. Grateful. Hungry,” she captioned the post.

Ellie is pregnant! (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Taylor pregnant again

The star also penned some words about her pregnancy in her Instagram post.

“Ratbag no.2 inbound,” she wrote. “Pregnancy has been a funny old topic for me over the last few years and I’ve sometimes found it tricky following prego people online.”

She then continued. “For anyone in a similar headspace, if the idea of the inevitable baby spam that will follow makes you feel a bit weird, then I lovingly encourage you to be kind to your brainbox and mute or unfollow me.

“I hope you’ll be back but whatever your situation, I wish you love and clarity as you continue to navigate your journey,” she then added.

Ellie’s fans went wild (Credit: ITV)

Fans congratulate Strictly star

Fans and followers of Ellie were quick to congratulate her on her happy news.

“Congratulations Ellie,” her fellow Strictly star, Molly Rainford, commented.

“Congratulations Ellie! Maybe book 2 on being pregnant with a kiddie and navigating life with two?” another fan wrote.

“Yaaay! Congratulations,” Strictly dancer Lauren Oakley commented.

“Wowwwww, congratulations beautiful,” Carlos Gu wrote. “You’re lovely, congratulations!!” Clara Amfo gushed.

“Huge congratulations to one of my fave people on the internet I don’t know,” another fan said. “Congratulations and love! Wishing you a smooth experience, and strength for the challenges,” another gushed.

Ellie and her husband, Phil, share one daughter together.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2022: Who is Ellie Taylor’s husband?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.