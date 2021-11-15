Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood out of Saturday’s show after catching Covid

Strictly Come Dancing is facing chaos this week after judge Craig Revel Horwood caught Covid.

The panel meanie will now have to miss this coming Saturday’s show as he’s forced to go into isolation.

He will swerve Saturday’s Musicals week and bosses now have a headache ahead trying to work out who to replace him with.

A Strictly spokesperson confirmed: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

This is the first show original judge Craig has ever missed since joining the show in 2004 – even turning up after hip surgery.

If bosses fail to find a replacement, the remaining celebs and their pro partners will be marked out of 30, rather than the usual 40.

Meanwhile a source whispered to The Sun: “This is the latest blow to hit Strictly as a result of Covid.

“It means bosses will probably have to find a replacement judge – because this week is musicals week, there’s a good chance they’ll pick a figure from the West End or Broadway.

“So far this series, two celebrities and two pros have tested positive for the virus and been forced into isolation with a question mark hanging over whether they’d be able to return to the contest.

“But a judge catching Covid will still come as a shock, particularly given the stringent precautions that producers have taken when filming the show in the studio.

It’s not clear how severe his symptoms are, but there is a concern because he is much older than many of the pros and celebrities who’ve caught Covid on the show, so could suffer greater effects.

“The only silver lining for contestants will be the fact that the harshest scorer on the panel looks set to miss this weekend’s show. But everyone will be wishing him well.”

