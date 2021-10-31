Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Giovanni Pernice was left in tears as he and Rose Ayling-Ellis made history last night.

The pair performed the Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran and the judges were blown away.

After the incredible feedback, the judges gave their scores and Giovanni and Rose received 10s across the board.

Giovanni and Rose received incredible feedback for their performance (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly Come Dancing

Host Claudia Winkleman told the pair: “We have never had 40 that early in the competition. That is you Rose.

“And you Giovanni. I’m so sorry that I really haven’t paid any attention to you.

“He is in tears which is problematic with that much eyeliner on.”

Giovanni and Rose bagged the perfect score of 40 (Credit: BBC)

Viewers watching were delighted to see Giovanni and Rose achieve the perfect 40.

And some are already declaring the pair their winners!

One person said on Twitter: “I love #giovanni – he’s my favourite so very glad he has been partnered with Rose – I’m calling it – #RoseandGiovanni will win #Strictly. No contest.”

Another wrote: “#Strictly Rose and Giovanni to win all the way.”

A third tweeted: “Rose and Giovanni NEED to win Strictly.”

Viewers have declared Giovanni and Rose their winners (Credit: BBC)

After that, a fourth agreed, saying: “Oh my days what a dance, @RoseAylingEllis & @pernicegiovann1 I’m sobbing!

“You two were stunning! ROSE TO WIN!”

Meanwhile, Rose has remained a favourite among bookies since her first performance on the BBC One show.

On Sunday (October 31), Rose issued a message to Instagram to say she’s “speechless” by their perfect score.

She said: “I am still speechless from last night. What just happened?? I am so so so proud of us.

“Giovanni is the most hard working, passionate, caring person ever who really believes in me.

“He really does bring out the best in me and a lot of credit goes to him on creating this amazing routine.

“The earliest 40 Strictly ever had. WE MADE HISTORY!”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7:15pm.

