Strictly Come Dancing finalist ‘wanted by BBC as UK’s next Eurovision entry’

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Sophie Ellis-Bextor is reportedly being eyed up as next year’s UK Eurovision entry.

MailOnline reckons the Murder On The Dancefloor singer is on a shortlist of one to perform in Sweden in 2024.

Last weekend’s contest in Liverpool saw Loreen bag the big win with Tattoo, earning a whopping 583 points. Doing so, she become the first woman – and only the second person – to win Eurovision twice.

Mae Muller meanwhile, who represented the UK with I Wrote a Song, sadly finished in 25th place with 24 points.

But, according to the tabloid outlet’s claims, Sophie, 44, is seen as an “ideal fit” for the slot next time around.

Strictly Come Dancing – Eurovision news

Sophie has been racking up the hits since she hit number one in 2000 with her Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) collaboration with Spiller.

But as well as being an established pop favourite, the mum-of-five also kept fans’ spirits up during lockdown with her Kitchen Disco sessions. She has subsequently fronted a Radio 2 show with the same name.

Prior to that, Sophie had a memorable run on Strictly. She was partnered with Brendan Cole for the 2013 series of the dance competition and they made it to the final.

And so MailOnline reckons Sophie’s stardom could be a boon when it comes to preparations for Eurovision 2024.

Sophie ‘to be sounded out’

A report suggests Sophie “is to be sounded out” over taking part. It is also suggested BBC producers will be in full control of the selection process for the UK’s entry. It is believed an external company has handled the process in recent years.

A source is quoted as saying: “At the moment there is only one artist on the BBC’s list for Eurovision 2024, and they don’t intend to add to it.

“Sophie Ellis-Bextor is seen as the ideal fit for the contest. She’s a great singer and performer, and she is already known to audiences, both straight and gay, across Europe.”

However, asked earlier this month about whether she’d fancy taking on the role, Sophie didn’t indicate doing Eurovision is in her plans.

She responded to NME: “Not really. I think doing it is an amazing opportunity, and that Mae Muller will smash it. But it was never the right thing at the right time – and I’m a big believer in serendipity like that.”

