Dancing shoes at the ready – new Strictly Come Dancing professionals have been announced!

Strictly is set to return to our screens this autumn and will feature four new professional dancers in the show’s line-up.

The BBC confirmed today (July 19) that dancers Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal will be joining the show.

The new Strictly Come Dancing professionals

Although the show obviously features a set of celebrity guests each year, the Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers – who couple up with the celebs – form a key part.

Find out more about the new pro contestants below.

Kai

Kai Widdrington was previously a Britain’s Got Talent finalist and a pro on Strictly Come Dancing Ireland. He was also World Junior Latin American Champion 2010.

Speaking about the upcoming series, he said: “This is my childhood dream come true.

“WatchingStrictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career.”

Kai danced on Strictly Come Dancing Ireland (Credit: BBC)

Nikita

Nikita Kuzmin is a six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy and has also appeared on the German version of Strictly.

“I’ve always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings,” the dancer shared.

“No matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it.

“And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!”

Nikita Kuzmin has already appeared on the German version of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Cameron

Cameron Lombard is originally from South Africa. He’s the holder of 18 South African dance titles, including South African Latin Champion.

Posting to Instagram to share the news, the dancer wrote: “Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands. It is an honour to be representing Cape Town, South Africa.”

Cameron has won 18 dance titles in South Africa (Credit: BBC)

Jowita

Jowita Przystał is the final new addition to the Strictly professionals 2021 line-up. You might recognise the Polish dancer as she previously won the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer.

She says: “This is it. My biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now, still pinching myself checking if this is real but I am beyond excited that I can FINALLY share with you I am joining Strictly Come Dancing 2021 family and I can’t wait to give all my heart and soul on that dance floor.”

She is in a relationship with fellow dancer Michael Danilczuk.

This isn’t Jowita’s first time dancing for the BBC (Credit: BBC)

When does the new Strictly Come Dancing start?

A set date for the new series has not been announced yet, but it’s expected to return in autumn 2021.

The new arrivals will join the current line-up of professionals, which includes Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

There’s been a few other changes this year, with previous pro Anton Du Beke set to join the judging panel. He’ll replace previous judge Bruno Tonioli.

