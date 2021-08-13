Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will see Judi Love take to the dance floor on this year’s series.

On Friday’s Loose Women, the star announced she will be doing the BBC programme just moments after Adam Peaty was revealed as a contestant.

Judi expressed her excitement about doing the show as she spoke to her fellow panellists.

Judi is doing Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Judi Love announced for series

As the Loose Women revealed the news, Linda Robson came down on a big circle as the stars were convinced it was her.

However, she said: “It’s not me, I can’t dance! I’m a decoy!”

The camera then went to Nadia Sawalha but Judi announced: “Nadia I knew it was you, in my heart I wanted it to be you but it’s me!”

Linda distracted viewers (Credit: ITV)

Judi said: “I just want to shimmy on someone who can lift us up.

“I am so nervous, this is so out of my comfort zone. But what an opportunity.”

One viewer said: “I can’t wait to see Miss Judi Love on #Strictly.”

Another wrote: “Judi is going to be great on #bbcstrictly.”

A third tweeted: “Judi has my vote already!”

From Olympic Gold to #Strictly glitter, @TeamGB champion Adam Peaty is set to make a splash on Saturday Nights! 🏅 @adam_peaty 👉 https://t.co/o1xZvwpFOx pic.twitter.com/hfI8GidjUY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Olympic swimmer Adam confirmed his participation on BBC radio’s Newsbeat.

He said: “I’ve swam for seven years and I’ve gone through constant cycles of championship, go back to training, another championship.

“I’ve never truly been uncomfortable, and this is going to be very interesting!”

He added: “I’m such a bad dancer, but I’m a quick learner.”

Elsewhere this morning, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis became the 12th contestant.

Rose confirmed as a contestant for this year’s series (Credit: BBC)

What did Rose say?

In a statement, she said: “To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting… and a little bit scary.

“It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open!

“I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers.”

Judi, Adam and Rose join the likes of Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn.

In addition, Rhys Stephenson, presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webb, McFly member Tom Fletcher and celebrity baker John Whaite will join the series.

