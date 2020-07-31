Strictly Come Dancing 2020 'in chaos' as stars including Michelle Keegan 'snub low fees'

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is reportedly struggling to secure top level celebrities.

According to a new report, several major celebrities have turned down the BBC show due to 'low' fees.

Apparently the likes of Michelle Keegan and Jessie J have been left unimpressed by Strictly offered £60,000 fee.

Additional alleged celebrities approached include Tamzin Outhwaite and Gillian Anderson.

Michelle Keegan has reportedly turned down Strictly Come Dancing 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, the high brow stars are reportedly fearful to star alongside lesser known stars.

Previous series have included not widely known celebs - such as YouTuber Saffron Barker and Capital Radio's Vick Hope.

A source told The Sun: "There’s a new curse of Strictly — they don’t pay and appearing will do nothing for your career.

"It’s not just the chance of you waltzing off with your partner, now the cash is poor and you waltz off into obscurity. No one wants to do it."

The source added that despite Kelvin Fletcher winning last year's series, it appears to have done little to boost his media career.

Will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 have a new format?

This year's Strictly Come Dancing will have a different format (Credit: BBC)

The report adds that the BBC are under tighter budgets this year, which could reflect on Strictly star's fees.

Despite this all, Strictly Come Dancing remains one of the most viewed shows on British television.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, this year's series is set to be very different indeed.

Reduced Strictly Come Dancing judges in 2020?

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite is one of the higher level celebs Strictly has reportedly contacted (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BBC bosses have confirmed there will be shorter run this time around, and in turn less celebrity competitors.

Audiences will also be reduced, with groups sat in small groups to maintain social distancing.

Bruno Tonioli is expected not to return, reducing the judges to just three.

The popular judge has said he will prioritise his role on the US version of Dancing with the Stars.

Will Bruno Tonioli judge this year?

Bruno Tonioli's role on this year's series remains unconfirmed (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Fearing travel restrictions, he wants to avoid the potential uncertainty of flying between the US and the UK.

Fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood says Strictly may work around Bruno's absence with guest judges.

He told the Daily Star: "They might throw guest judges in for fun.

"Then when everything’s back to normal, Bruno can make his triumphant return!"

Strictly has had several famous faces guest judge in the past.

Past guest judges include Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Grey and Donny Osmond.

