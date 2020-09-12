Strictly Come Dancing 2020 ‘cancels Blackpool special due to coronavirus fears’

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will not see a TV dance special broadcast from Blackpool, according to a report.

It will be the first time in the show’s history that the iconic Tower Ballroom has not featured in the series.

The annual Blackpool show is regarded as a highlight of each series, a point in the competition contestants particularly strive to reach.

But coronavirus fears are believed to have put paid to the chances of a Strictly return to the seaside town.

Blackpool will not host a show during Strictly Come Dancing 2020

The Sun’s website claims the BBC has confirmed this year’s line up of stars will NOT be heading north.

A BBC spokesperson is quoted as saying: “Blackpool is a milestone moment in every series of Strictly that our audience, our celebs and professional dancers look forward to.

We’ll still be celebrating this iconic venue.

“Whilst we’ll be unable to physically go to Blackpool this series, we’ll still be celebrating this iconic venue and bringing it to life from our studio in Elstree.”

Earlier this week, the first trailer for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 was released.

Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher were victorious in 2019

And last weekend it was reported that the series run could be up to a month shorter than usual due to COVID-19.

Tabloid claims suggest the series will last for only nine weeks this year, rather than the usual thirteen.

And rather than the typical fifteen celebrities who sign up, there will only be twelve taking part in 2020.

Who has been announced for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up?

The celebrities announced for the dance floor include Olympic gold medal winner Nicola Adams, who will be part of Strictly’s first-ever same sex dance pairing.

Also scheduled to take part are comedian Bill Bailey, actress Caroline Quentin and Max George from The Wanted.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are expected back as Strictly Come Dancing 2020 hosts

They will be joined in the line-up by TV presenter Ranvir Singh and former NFL star Jason Bell.

Ex royal marine JJ Chalmers, EastEnders’ Maisie Smith and YouTuber HRVY are also set to compete for the Glitterball trophy.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, radio host Clara Amfo and Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing rounds out the line up.

Hosts Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman, Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are all expected to front the BBC’s Strictly programming.