Caroline Flack’s best friend posted a touching Instagram post to the late presenter to coincide with World Mental Health Day, as Strictly Come Dancing paid tribute.

Hairstylist Lou Teasdale was the last person to see Caroline Flack alive before she committed suicide in February this year.

She paid tribute to her friend on social media.

View this post on Instagram It’s cool to be kind #worldmentalhealthday 🖤 A post shared by Lou Teasdale (@louteasdale) on Oct 10, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

The short, but heartbreaking caption, read simply: “It’s cool to be kind #worldmentalhealthday”

She posted it alongside a gorgeous, natural photo of the two together, with both of them looking happy and carefree.

The black and white snap shows Lou sticking her tongue out to the camera, while a grinning Caroline smiles over Lou’s shoulder.

Caroline was tragically found dead in her London flat earlier this year. The TV presenter had been facing a trial over alleged assault charges against her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton, who she believed had been cheating on her.

Caroline and Lou on holiday in Miami together (Credit: Splash News)

Caroline was given a special Strictly tribute

The Love Island presenter also appeared on Strictly back in 2014. Bosses of the BBC show organised a heart wrenching tribute to the much-loved former contestant.

As part of a finals special last week, the judges and dancers were visibly moved as they recalled Caroline’s performance.

And viewers sobbed at home watching the late star’s joyful and vibrant performances.

Love Island host Caroline appeared on the show in 2014, and partnered with Pasha Kovalev.

In the moving retrospective, Pasha described dancing with Caroline as “incredible”, adding that winning the competition with her will “always hold a special place in my heart”.

Caroline performing on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Judge Craig said: “She loved every moment of being on Strictly.”

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli said: “We will always love Caroline and we will never forget her. We love you, my love.”

“You could feel she was lost in the moment,” added pro dancer Janette Manrara, fighting back the tears. “As a performer, you can’t ask for more.

“It is a memory I hold close to my heart.

“I think overall she would have said her Strictly journey was magical. I’m so happy she was able to pick up that Glitterball and win.”

