Strictly favourite Brendan Cole to live in a tent with his family as he reveals big housing plans

In the latest Strictly news, former star Brendan Cole has revealed he will be soon living in a tent with his family in Mallorca.

The 47 year old was a favourite on the glitzy BBC One show – strutting his stuff across the dance floor from 2004 until 2018.

And now, Brendan has revealed he has upped sticks and moved to Mallorca along with his family – wife Zoe and their two children.

Strictly news: Brendan Cole reveals housing plans

In a new interview, Brendan shared an insight into life abroad. He revealed that while he and his family wait for their new Spanish abode to be refurbed, they will have to make do for a glamping experience.

The professional dancer told The Sun: “I’ve bought many houses over the years and I have always had the intention to refurbish them but have never got around to it and I have sold them and finally, we’re doing a proper refurb on our house in Mallorca.”

Strictly star Brendan Cole ‘to live in tent with family’

However, Brendan noted that due to them doing the renovation at the minute, they “actually can’t live in the house”.

As a result, their plan was: “To be in a glamping tent on the property which is quite nice although if it gets too hot, which I fear it might be, we may well just come back.” He went on: “We have stayed in it from time to time with the kids. And we had a moment of gin madness probably three or four months ago now when, over a couple of trips to Mallorca.”

Brendan and Zoe had their first child in 2012, a daughter named Aurelia. Six years later in 2018, they welcomed their second child, a son named Dante.

Why did Brendan Cole leave Strictly Come Dancing?

Brendan was one of the OG Strictly Come Dancing cast members, appearing on the show way back in 2004. He was also the first ever pro to bag the coveted Glitterball trophy and win the BBC One show with newsreader and presenter Natasha Kaplinsky.

But 15 years later, he left fans devastated when he announced he would be leaving in 2018. And according to the dancer himself, his exit was down to an “editorial decision”.

He explained on Lorraine: “The BBC haven’t renewed my contract. We get renewed year on year. And they made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show. I’m a little bit in shock. I’m quite emotional, a bit raw about it.”

