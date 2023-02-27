Strictly star Anton Du Beke makes sad confession about family life as he shares ‘worries’ for his kids

Strictly star Anton Du Beke has opened up in a new interview, making a confession about family life and how he feels about being an “older dad” to his children.

Anton, 56, became a father to twins – a boy and a girl – with his wife Hannah in 2017 and admitted he has worries about being an older dad.

The Strictly star also married wife Hannah Summers in the same year that the twins were born.

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke had twins with wife Hannah in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly star Anton Du Beke ‘worries’ about being an ‘older dad’ to his children

Anton had five-year-old twins, George and Henrietta, with wife Hannah, 46, after having IVF.

In a recent interview with The Times, he admitted he’d have “100 kids” but feels it is too late to have more.

But he admitted he was glad he became a father at 50: “I honestly believe I wouldn’t have been as good a father if I’d had them younger.”

Anton did admit that he “of course” has worries about being an older father, admitting he’ll be in his seventies when they graduate from university.

“I worry about being older than some dads, but where does that get me? All I can do is work for as long as I can to provide for them.”

Anton previously opened up about the ‘sad irony’ of their infertility battle

Speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast, Anton opened up about his and his wife Hannah’s infertility battle.

He acknowledged the “sad irony” of “the person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn’t have children”.

Anton said Hannah’s endometriosis lead to an infertility battle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke)

He also opened up about the pair’s “hardcore” IVF process: “We had IVF we were able to have them in the end and I’m thrilled.

“We were enormously fortunate as we had one go but it was sort of a bootcamp – we were hardcore at it.”

Read more: Paddy McGuinness moves on from wife Christine with Strictly Come Dancing star?

Are you a fan of Anton? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.