Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke thrilled his fans with photos of his son and daughter.

The dancer, 55, shared three snaps of his twins George and Henrietta to Instagram this week.

The adorable pictures showed George and Henrietta wearing matching outfits in different colours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke)

Anton Du Beke children

The first photo shows the twins smiling for the camera as George wore a navy outfit while Henrietta sported the same in pink.

Read more: Strictly to ‘keep Anton Du Beke on judging panel as they axe Bruno Tonioli’

The next image sees the pair facing each other while pouting.

Finally, the third cute photo shows George and Henrietta hugging each other and smiling.

Anton has his twins with wife Hannah (Credit: ITV)

Anton wrote: “Start ‘em young! My little ones ready to hit the slopes in their gorgeous Smalls Merino wool base layers.

“Thank you so much @lovemysmalls – a wonderful surprise! Anton.”

Many of Anton’s celebrity pals gushed over the pictures.

His former Strictly partner Ruth Langsford said: “TOO cute!”

Fans gushed over Anton’s twins (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His Strictly co-star Dianne Buswell added three red love heart emojis.

Katya Jones wrote: “Brother and sister love!! Beautiful.”

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t get over how much George looked like Anton.

One said: “Gorgeous, your little boy is just like you.”

Another wrote: “Aah so cute, your son is a double of you!”

Anton’s fans said his son looks just like him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One added: “OMG he like mini Anton.”

Another gushed: “No mistaking their genes. So like their daddy.”

Anton has George and Henrietta with his wife, Hannah.

The couple married in 2017. They went through IVF to have their twins, something they’ve previously opened up about.

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2020, Anton became emotional as he discussed his and Hannah’s journey.

He said: “When we discussed having babies, IVF was really the only option.

Read more: BBC Breakfast viewers ‘in tears’ as Dan Walker and Anton Du Beke surprise cancer survivor

“We were both absolutely determined and the process is remarkable. The pay-off is so great of course but [the process is] gruelling, intense and painful.”

At the time, he added: “We were fortunate enough to have the twins. I am in awe of Hannah because you have to have injections all the time.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.