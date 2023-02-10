Amy Dowden leaves fans ‘sad’ with Strictly announcement

Strictly pro dancer Amy Dowden has left fans feeling emotional with some tour news.

The Strictly Come Dancing tour began on January 20 and is due to finish on February 12, this Sunday.

Amy shared a glam photo of herself on the tour and shared the news that they are in the last city of the tour.

Amy Dowden on Strictly tour

She wrote: “Can’t believe we are at the last city of the @strictlycomedancinglive tour already!?!

“Have loved performing for each beautiful audience and so very grateful to be able to perform for you all, doing what I LOVE!”

She added: “Massive thanks to the @strictly_tour_glamsquad for making me feel beautiful.”

Fans were sad to see the tour come to an end and expressed that in the comments.

The Strictly tour will come to an end this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person told Amy: “So beaut!! So sad it’s nearly over, enjoy your last weekend.”

Another commented: “You’re so beaut!! Not ready to say goodbye to this incredible show,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Someone else added: “Actually cannot believe it!! Makes me emotional to think it’s almost over.

“Have the best time out there doing what you love. Wish I could be there cheering you on.”

Amy has been on the Strictly tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “So sad it’s nearly over,” followed by a crying face emoji.

Amy recently gushed over getting to do the Strictly tour following her stint on the BBC show last year.

During the 2022 series of Strictly, Amy danced with James Bye.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Amy said: “You’re allowed days where you feel down but I always try to remember how far I’ve come, how I’m living the dream and I’ve got so much more to give.

“I would go back and tell my younger self so much right now and today I need to remind myself this!

“Thanks for all the love guys!”

Fans gushed over Amy as one told her: “Amy I’m so proud of you look how far you have come and look at how much your dream has come true.”

Another added: “On my down days, I find you are a huge inspiration to me.”

