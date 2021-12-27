Strictly: Aljaž Škorjanec melts fans’ hearts as he and Janette Manrara become godparents

Strictly stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manara had some exciting news for fans which they shared on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site today (Monday 27 December) Aljaž revealed that they’ve become godparents.

He posted a photo of him and Janette, posing with baby niece, Tisa.

Aljaž captioned the shot: “Christening of our little Tisa today. Family time is everything! Proud of becoming her godfather and godmother.”

Aljaž and Janette’s followers flocked to wish them well in their new endeavour.

“May today be a wonderful and joyous day for your gorgeous little Tisa. Lots of love,” one fan posted.

“Congratulations to the best godfather and godmother,” added another.

Strictly stars Janette and Aljaž share exciting news

In addition, someone else cheekily asked: “Are you going to teach her to dance?”

And a fourth wrote: “Such a beautiful photo of you all. Have an amazing day. Xxxx.”

Aljaž and Janette are in Slovenia with his family celebrating the Christmas break as well as Tisa’s christening.

Aljaž and Janette have become godparents (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Just before Christmas, Aljaž proudly shared a video of himself enjoying “uncle duties” as he saw his family for the first time in two years.

In the clip, Aljaž can be seen bouncing his baby niece, Tisa, who’s ten months old. Tisa is being bounced by Aljaž whilst he dances with his other niece, Zala, three.

He said: “Uncle duties resume.”

Janette appeared live on GMB from Slovenia (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Aljaž and Janette have previously spoken about their excitement of reuniting with the Slovenian star’s family.

Janette appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier this month live from Slovenia.

“His sister had a baby in February and we hadn’t met her yet, and last night when we landed it was very emotional,” she revealed.

