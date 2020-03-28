Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard 'wants to be new Ant and Dec' with brother Curtis

AJ Pritchard quit Strictly Come Dancing on Thursday - and now he has revealed that he wants to become one half of an Ant and Dec-style double act.

The dancer, who is 25, says he plans to team up with brother Curtis to form a showbiz duo to rival TV's most popular double act.

Curtis, 24, has appeared on Love Island and has a following of his own.

AJ and his brother Curtis make a handsome pair - but can they achieve Ant and Dec's success? (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen is trolled over 'Strictly curse'

"I didn't have a life"

AJ told The Sun: "We would love to be that presenting duo, like them. We want to bring our brand — that all-singing, all-dancing Saturday night style of family entertainment, a bit like Bruce Forsyth."

I want to have my own brand.

And he explained why he had taken the decision to leave Strictly after four successful series: "I want to have my own brand and there were things I couldn't do because of the Strictly brand and the time involved.

"It took up six months of my life. Some days I would work 18-hour days because I was dancing and choreographing.

"I didn't have a life and I wanted to be able to do more."

AJ Pritchard and brother Curtis took part in Sport Relief (Credit: BBC)

Read more: AJ Pritchard thinks brother Curtis should stick with Amy

Relief

AJ admitted he wants to show people what he's about, not just "showcase" his celebrity partner.

He revealed he had to turn things down that he would have liked to have done because of Strictly, and now he's going pursue those projects.

"It's a relief to finally quit," he added.

In the last series of Strictly, AJ was partnered with Youtuber Saffron Barker (Credit: BBC)

In the last series of Strictly, AJ was partnered with YouTube star Saffron Barker. He previously danced with singer Mollie King, gymnast Claudia Fragapane, and athlete Lauren Steadman.

Never part of the plan

AJ joined Strictly aged 21 as its youngest ever pro. But has now admitted he turned it down three times, as the show was never part of his planned career path.

He revealed he would "rather have great memories" than keep going and get bored of doing the same thing over and over again.

The dancer acknowledged some people will think he's "crazy" for leaving Strictly, but that he knows it's the right decision for him.

Do you think AJ Pritchard's ambitious plans will succeed, or should he have stuck with Strictly? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to have your say.