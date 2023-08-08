Strictly star AJ Pritchard announces he’s quit acting after soap debut brutally mocked

Strictly star AJ Pritchard has decided acting isn’t his “forte” and won’t be going back to Hollyoaks.

The dancer, who acted in the Channel 4 soap with his brother Curtis, played brothers Jacob and Marco. But while AJ insists bosses were “so happy” with them, social media wasn’t so kind to the pair. Back in 2021, the “How’s Trish” scene went viral, after it showcased the brothers’ questionable acting skills on the show.

The next time a producer/casting director says the words “but they have a big social media following”…. Just point them in the direction of this absolute car crash! https://t.co/FB9kz3yTGf — Gerard McCarthy (@Gerard_McCarthy) May 11, 2021

AJ Pritchard on next career move

Speaking to the Daily Star, AJ said: “Hollyoaks were so happy with everything. That’s all that matters. I enjoyed it but I feel like acting isn’t my forte. At the moment I want to focus on being fit, healthy and positive.”

He added: “I’m working a bit more on YouTube, which is fun. It goes hand in hand with TV work. And I’m launching some new business later this year.”

In a 2021 interview with OK! magazine, AJ revealed he didn’t realise their performance had come under fire.

He said: “Up to this moment I felt absolutely nothing about it because I hadn’t realised anybody had said anything.”

AJ Pritchard with his brother Curtis (Credit: Splash News)

AJ then added: “I’ve learned to go for the positives and not the negatives. If someone’s got constructive criticism, 100 per cent that’s great, but if it’s just negativity then it’s not something I’m going to waste my energy and time on that.”

AJ relives fire incident

Earlier this year, AJ was the subject of criticism after crying on Celebrity SAS about ex-girlfriend Abbie Quinnen. The couple were together for four years but split just six months after Abbie was badly burned in a Youtube stunt gone wrong. According to The Sun, Abbie accused him of cheating on her.

He recalled the incident, saying: “I made a big mistake. I was trying to turn a wine bottle into a vase to put flowers in for my girlfriend. In doing so, when lighting the top of the rope that was around the top of the bottle to break it off into the sink of water, it caught her hair extensions. It caught her sports top.

“She was in a fireball.”

