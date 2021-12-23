AJ Odudu has confessed that she’s been emotional for days after pulling out of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final.

The presenter was set to perform three showstopping routines alongside partner Kai Widdrington on Saturday evening (December 18).

However, AJ suffered a devastating injury just days before the live show.

As a result, she was forced to quit the show in the final hours.

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has been ‘crying for days’ (Credit: Instagram Stories)

In a touching video on Instagram, AJ confessed that she has been crying for days and needed some time out to compose herself.

“Thank you all so much for all your kind messages, especially over the last few days,” she wrote.

“You’ll be pleased to know that my ankle will heal and my broken heart is on the mend. Plus, I’m gonna milk being waited on hand & foot by my family for as long as possible.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: AJ Odudu ‘crying for days’

In the video, she told her followers: “I just went off to cry for days. Then I went to work and now I’m back.

“I just feel really happy now because essentially what I’ve realised is that, yes, Strictly didn’t end in the way that I truly wanted it to end. However, I’m still grateful for the whole experience which was overwhelmingly positive.

“I just feel grateful that I was part of the series that was the most inclusive and progressive than it’s ever been. Long live that kind of diversity on our screens!”

AJ also went on to gush over her Strictly partner, Kai, once again fuelling rumours of their supposed romance.

AJ Odudu was forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing 2021 due to an injury (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “I’ve made the best friends and had the best time and yes, I’m still chatting to Kai so everything is good.”

The presenter then added: “Just want to say thank you for all your well wishes. They’ve really got me through these last few days.

“I couldn’t have asked for kinder messages and better support so thank you. Merry Christmas!”

