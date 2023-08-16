Johannes Radebe breaks silence with ‘announcement’ after John Whaite’s ‘in love’ confession

Strictly 2023 pro Johannes Radebe has broken his silence after John Whaite confessed that he fell “in love” with him during his time on the show.

Taking to Instagram, the South African dancer sidestepped the drama and instead shared that he’d be talking to “long-time friend” Clara Amfo about his new book at a live fan event.

JoJo: Finally Home is set for release on September 7.

Johannes is returning to Strictly this year (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly 2023 pro Johannes breaks silence

Johannes said: “During the evening, I look forward to talking about my personal story and my experiences growing up. With a chance to ask your own questions, you will also hear about how dancing has led me to places I never thought possible, both personally and professionally.”

He also told fans that they could get tickets, along with a signed copy of the book, from a link in his bio. And, fans can even enter a prize draw for the chance to win a dance class with him.

He finished, simply: “Hope you can join us on this special celebration.”

Johannes and John were paired together on Strictly in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

John opened up about ‘love’ for Johannes

The announcement comes days after 2021 Strictly partner John admitted he was almost hit by the Strictly “curse”. He said he fell in love with Johannes during the show. Baker John, who won the third season of The Great British Bake Off in 2012, said that he spent time apart from long-time partner Paul Atkins after the season ended.

He told The Times: “I fell in love with him. I can’t speak for him – because I’m not allowed to, legally – but it felt like there was love there. So yes, I fell in love with Johannes. I still love Johannes. Of course I do.”

Johannes and John became Strictly’s first male same-sex paring two years ago. They finished as runners-up to eventual winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

John and Johannes don’t often speak

Now John and Paul are engaged, John said that he only occasionally speaks with Johannes. He said it could be “tricky” for Paul, and so it’s a sacrifice he makes for his relationship.

He continued: “I look at Paul and what he’s put up with over the years and how he’s nurtured me and stood by me, and who would throw that away? I couldn’t.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year Johannes opened up about the homophobic bullying he faced while growing up in the South African suburb of Zamdela.

He said: “I had to duck and dive. It was horrid. They used to say to me: ‘Oh, sissy boy'”.

However, when he was 11 he was offered dance training in the province of Gauteng.

