Strictly 2023 star reveals he’ll be in same-sex pairing for new series as fans guess which pro

Strictly 2023 star Layton Williams has confirmed he’ll be in a same-sex pairing for the brand new series.

The fresh batch of contestants are gearing up for the show’s return next month. Layton, 28, has been keeping his fans updated with his Strictly training journey so far.

The West End theatre and Bad Education star told fans that he’ll dance with a male pro when the show returns, leaving them thrilled and guessing!

Layton has confirmed he’ll dance with a male pro on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023

On Twitter, Layton said on Friday: “So, yesterday I feel like I was finally Strictlyfied. The glitz, the glamour. Recorded my VT which was fab. Next moment is the photo shoot. The lewk is GIVING! Exciting.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said: “P.S. I don’t know who my partner is lol and even if I did it’s giving. We genuinely don’t know until that very moment in screen. Wild right?!”

One Strictly fan then tweeted Layton: “Are you allowed to request a man/woman or is that totally random too?”

Could Graziano dance with Layton? One fan thinks so! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Layton replied: “I’m 100% gonna be paired up with a man.”

Of course, Strictly fans then began speculating which pro Layton could dance with. One person said: “I’m going guess it’s Graziano [Di Prima].”

Another suggested: “Praying it’s Johannas [Radebe]. What a combo that would be.”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “I’m hoping you get @pernicegiovann1,” tagging Giovanni Pernice – who was in a same-sex pairing last year with Richie Anderson.

One fan wants to see Layton dance with Johannes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this month, Layton was confirmed as the third Strictly 2023 contestant. In a statement, he said: “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Fans can’t wait to see him hit the dance floor as someone gushed on Instagram recently: “So looking forward to seeing to slay that dance floor, it’s going to be amazing.”

Another said: “I only watch Strictly because you’ll be on the dancefloor. Bring on September.”

Who do you want to see Layton dance with on Strictly?