Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judge Craig Revel Horwood has slammed former pro James Jordan.

James left the BBC show in 2014 but has remained vocal on the series over the years, including this year’s show.

But Craig has taken a swipe at his former co-star and insisted he “won’t make amends” until James “stops slagging” him off.

Craig branded former Strictly Come Dancing pro James “bitter” (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly 2020 judge Craig say about James?

Responding to James saying the 2020 series hadn’t been up to the usual standard, Craig told OK! Magazine: “Oh, he would say that. Honestly, we won’t make amends until he stops slagging me off!

“His comments and scores on Twitter always tally up with mine. He thinks the same as I do and it makes me laugh because he clearly wants my job!”

Craig was then asked if he could see James joining the programme as a judge.

James Jordan has been vocal about the 2020 series of Strictly (Credit: AMP / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

However, he replied: “Not in a million years. He’s too bitter, he’s too twisted! We’d have a laugh on the panel – I’d put him in his place!”

Honestly, we won’t make amends until he stops slagging me off!

James has been vocal on Twitter throughout this year’s series.

Earlier this month, he told his Twitter followers that the semi-final was “the worst” he’s ever seen.

I’m going to put this out there and say it’s the worst semi final I have ever seen on Strictly – sorry Many will say, bitter – I say honest Do you agree? — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) December 12, 2020

He wrote: “I’m going to put this out there and say it’s the worst semi final I have ever seen on Strictly.

“Sorry Many will say, bitter – I say honest Do you agree?”

Meanwhile, James and Craig have fallen out over the years.

The pair famously fell out a few years ago after Craig criticised James’ wife Ola Jordan for posing for a raunchy calendar whilst competing on family show Strictly.

Craig previously took a swipe at James’ wife Ola (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

James later hit back at Craig’s comments as he made a dig at the judge’s autobiography All Balls And Glitter: My Life.

He told Best magazine: “How can he say it’s not OK to sell a sexy Christmas calendar, but it is OK to sell his own book telling the world he was a drunken rent boy, and call it All Balls and Glitter?”

