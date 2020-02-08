Storm Ciara set to cause travel chaos this weekend as 80mph gales pummel the country

'Britain's biggest storm for seven years' is set to cause travel chaos this weekend as 80mph gales are set to sweep in and batter the country.

The full brunt of Storm Ciara is forecast to be felt tomorrow (Sunday February 9 2020), with the Met Office issuing an Amber weather warning.

Cancellations to air, ferry and train services are expected - and power networks are said to be 'bracing themselves for blackouts'.

⚠️⚠️Amber warning updated⚠️⚠️



High #winds expected for Wales and most of England due to #StormCiaًra, with an amber warning valid from 0800 to 2100 on Sunday



Latest info https://t.co/3FNEJgzqbs



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/6nOfhp2ysx — Met Office (@metoffice) February 8, 2020

Read more: X Factor will NOT return to ITV this year as Simon Cowell decides to "rest" series

On the Met Office website, it says that gusts of 60-70mph will be experienced in England and Wales 'widely', while it forecast isolated 70-80mph gales.

The website warns that 'flying debris could lead to injuries or danger to life', while some 'damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs [are] expected'.

It also warns people that longer journey times may be affected and cancellations are also to be expected.

The site says 'some roads and bridges closed... power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage'

And there was a message to those living near coastal areas, with warnings about 'injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties'.

Amber warnings have been issued for tomorrow (Credit: Met Office)

A Met Office spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of UK through the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of UK through the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Gusts of 50-60mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas, especially in south-east England and northern Scotland."

The storm is set to hit today from 3pm (Credit: Met Office)

Read more: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools to renew their wedding vows with "nearest and dearest"

The storm is expected to hit parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland northern England and at around 3pm today (Saturday February 8 2020), with Yellow weather warnings already in place from the Met Office.

If the winds weren't enough, people are also being warned about a cold snap, with temperatures expected to plummet to as low as -5C in some parts.

Experts are expecting the unsettled weather to continue into next week, with 'wintry showers and ice as an additional hazard' forecast.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.