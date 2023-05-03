Actor Stephen Tompkinson in court as he faces trial after being accused of ‘inflicting grievous bodily harm’

Stephen Tompkinson is in court as he faces trial after being accused of battering a man.

The actor has denied that he “unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm” on the victim in an incident that took place in May 2021.

Stephen Tompkinson in court

Actor Stephen Tompkinson is in Newcastle Crown Court today (Wednesday, May 3) after being accused of battering a man during a fight.

The alleged incident took place in May 2021 outside of Tompkinson’s home. The victim, a man named Karl Poole, was reportedly left with a double skull fracture. He has reportedly been unable to work since the incident took place.

Tompkinson, 57, best known for his role in DCI Banks, has denied that he “unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm” on the victim.

DCI Banks actor denies battering accusations

Tompkinson’s barrister, Adam Birkby, previously told court that the actor will be claiming self-defence during the trial. The trial is set to last four days.

Mr Birkby has said that the case has attracted “substantial interest”. He has also stressed Tompkinson’s right to a fair trial.

“It is important for everyone to note, he has pleaded not guilty and the issue to be tried is one of self defence,” he said.

Following his plea hearing back in September of last year, Tompkinson was granted conditional bail.

If found guilty, the 57-year-old actor could face up to five years in prison.

Who is Stephen Tompkinson?

Stephen is most famous for his role of DCI Alan Banks in DCI Banks. He played the role across 32 episodes. However, the show was cancelled in 2016.

Prior to that, he played the role of Danny Trevanion in Wild At Heart. Stephen appeared in 66 episodes between 2006 and 2013.

Since the cancellation of DCI Banks, Stephen then continued to appear in British television shows. He has had roles in Trollied, The Bay, and Sherwood.

In 2018, he played the role of George Torvill in the TV movie, Torvill & Dean.

Stephen has been married three times and has one daughter.

