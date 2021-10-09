Stephen Mulhern: What is the Celebrity Catchphrase star’s net worth and how did he get his TV break?

Stephen Mulhern is one of the UK’s best-loved TV presenters, having been a regular on our screens for over 20 years – how much is he worth?

He can currently be seen every Saturday night at 6.30pm, hosting the popular ITV game show Celebrity Catchphrase.

But how much is the London-born star worth, and how did he make his breakthrough on British television?

In this profile, we’ll answer those questions and more, to help you gain a better understanding of one of telly’s top talents.

How old is Stephen Mulhern?

Stephen Daniel Mulhern was born on 4 April 1977, which means he is 44 years old and an Aries. He studied at St Bonaventure’s Catholic School in East London.

How did Stephen Mulhern get his TV break?

Stephen Mulhern may be a prime-time TV presenter these days, but he started out fronting children’s television programmes.

He first appeared as a presenter with CITV in 1998, but it wasn’t until three years later that he landed his first major gig, presenting four series of the CITV show Finger Tips alongside Fearne Cotton.

Since then, Stephen has appeared on a wide range of shows, including Saturday Night Takeaway, Magic Numbers, The Big Quiz, Animals Do The Funniest Things and Rolling In It.

If he hadn’t gone into TV, Stephen could probably have taken up a career in magic.

As a 17-year-old, he became the youngest person ever to be accepted into the prestigious Magic Circle – a record that still stands today.

Is Stephen Mulhern married?

No, he isn’t. Stephen generally doesn’t give much away when it comes to his love life, although in an interview with Celebs Now in 2018, he admitted he hadn’t dated for quite some time.

He said: “Last time I went on a date was about four years ago. That makes me sound really sad! I need a life. I need to stop working so much.”

Who did Stephen Mulhern used to date?

In 2008, Stephen started dating Emma Barton, who is the same age as him. The Portsmouth-born actress is best known for playing Honey Mitchell in EastEnders.

The pair met while working together on the pantomime Snow White at the Marlow Theatre in Canterbury.

They remained an item until 2011, when they chose, by mutual decision, to go their separate ways. According to Stephen, their relationship came to a “natural end”.

What is Stephen Mulhern’s net worth?

Stephen owns a TV firm, Blue Eye Productions, which recorded profits of £829,009 in the year ending 28 February 202o.

According to Companies House, that levitated the company’s net worth to £3.9 million.

However, The Sun recently reported that Stephen also owns £2.9 million of buy-to-let and residential property assets in the UK.

Those two things together add to a total net worth of £6.8 million.

