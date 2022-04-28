Stephen Mulhern issues plea to fans as they offer him support

Stephen Mulhern issued a plea to his Twitter fans today as he spoke about his appearance.

The Saturday Night Takeaway and In For a Penny star shared a message to the social media site on Thursday asking fans for recommendations.

Stephen explained that someone “dared” him to have his nostrils waxed!

People of Manchester! I’ve been dared to get my nostril’s waxed (I should probably be offended!), so if anyone has recommendations for places to go, please let me know! — Stephen Mulhern (@StephenMulhern) April 28, 2022

Stephen Mulhern on Twitter

He wrote: “People of Manchester! I’ve been dared to get my nostrils waxed (I should probably be offended!).

Read more: Stephen Mulhern shares ‘amazing’ news and fans are entirely thrilled

“So if anyone has recommendations for places to go, please let me know!”

However, fans weren’t keen on the idea and offered their advice and support to Stephen.

TV star Stephen asked fans for recommendations (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Stephen you are perfect the way you are tell Ant and Dec not to so rude,” assuming Ant and Dec had dared Stephen.

Another replied: “Take care Stephen love you whatever you decide to do. Keep safe.”

A third tweeted: “I wouldn’t if I was you most probably very painful, I haven’t noticed you have hairy nostrils so you should be offended by there comment.”

Stephen recently announced he’s releasing a children’s book (Credit: ITV)

A fourth added: “Oh nooooo, don’t try that, I’ve seen others do that and the pain, ouchy I can feel it now.”

Meanwhile, others wanted him to do it and film it for them to see!

One said: “Please make sure this is recorded, I need to see this.”

Another wrote: “Can you film it please?” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Stephen’s plea to fans comes just days after he made an exciting announcement on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Mulhern (@stephenmulhern)

Stephen’s children’s book

The TV favourite revealed that he’s written his first children’s book.

Stephen told fans: “Unbelievably excited to tell you about my magical debut children’s book, Max Magic!

“Following the magical Max Mullers and his tricky adventures escaping Bottley the Bully and the notorious East End gangsters the Crayfish Twins, this is an adventure celebrating friendship, family and magic for kids aged 7 to 12.”

He added: “I can’t wait to share it with you when it hits the shelves on Thursday September 1st!”

And fans can’t wait to read it as they expressed their delight!

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

One gushed: “Stephen that’s wonderful news. Hopefully I can get a copy.”

Another commented: “Congratulations that’s fantastic news, I’ve pre ordered my copy already.”

Will you be buying Stephen’s children’s book? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.