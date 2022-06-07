Stephen Mulhern smiling on In For A Penny
News

Stephen Mulhern thrills fans as he reveals exciting In For A Penny news

Fans in Lincoln may have the chance of winning £1,000

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Stephen Mulhern thrilled fans as he made a big announcement about In For A Penny on Twitter today.

The presenter revealed that In For A Penny has been testing some brand new games for the public to play in Lincoln very soon.

And fans can’t wait!

Stephen Mulhern smiling on ITV's In For A Penny
Stephen Mulhern announced that In For Penny is coming to Lincoln very soon (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on In For A Penny

Fans were gutted as ITV’s In For A Penny came to end last week.

However, viewers are in luck as In For A Penny host Stephen shared some exciting news.

He announced on Twitter that the ITV show is about to start filming again in Lincoln.

Read more: Stephen Mulhern delivers blow to fans as he announces In For A Penny news

And with some brand new games!

The TV presenter tweeted: “In For A Penny may be off your screens for now, but the team and I have been testing some brand new games and we can’t wait for you to see them! Lincoln we’re coming for you…”

Stephen Mulhern in his iconic gold jacket on In For A Penny
Fans are excited by Stephen Mulhern’s big In For A Penny news (Credit: ITV)

In For Penny fans are thrilled by Stephen’s huge announcement.

Many can’t wait for the show’s return and some have even said that they may have to take a trip to Lincoln to try and be on the show.

One viewer tweeted: “Can’t wait, enjoy Lincoln, I may have to take a trip to see the castle & cathedral this week.”

Read more: Made In Chelsea: James and Maeva ENGAGED weeks after he turned down her marriage proposal

Someone else wrote: “We would love to try out some of the games you have up your sleeve, Stephen!”

A third added: “Stephen I would love to see you test one. A must see!”

Another fan dared Stephen to have them on the show: “Bring it on!! I dare you to have me involved!!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Middleton looks serious in pink outfit and Prince Louis shouting at Jubilee pageant
How Kate Middleton dealt with Louis shows she’s ‘confident parent,’ says Supernanny
Peter Andre smiling in a close up
Peter Andre announces ‘exciting’ family news as he declares ‘we’ll make it work’
Matt looking furious on The Chase, Geoff smiling
The Chase viewers spot contestant’s ‘furious’ reaction during final chase
William and Kate during royal engagement and Prince Louis looking up
William and Kate leave fans in hysterics with Louis comment in personal message after Jubilee
Holly Willoughby smiling and at the parade
Platinum Jubilee parade: Holly Willoughby under fire over behaviour on open-top bus
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling at the Invictus Games
Meghan and Harry: Real reason we didn’t see kids Archie and Lilibet during Platinum Jubilee ‘revealed’