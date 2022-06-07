Stephen Mulhern thrills fans as he reveals exciting In For A Penny news

Stephen Mulhern thrilled fans as he made a big announcement about In For A Penny on Twitter today.

The presenter revealed that In For A Penny has been testing some brand new games for the public to play in Lincoln very soon.

And fans can’t wait!

Stephen Mulhern announced that In For Penny is coming to Lincoln very soon (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on In For A Penny

Fans were gutted as ITV’s In For A Penny came to end last week.

However, viewers are in luck as In For A Penny host Stephen shared some exciting news.

He announced on Twitter that the ITV show is about to start filming again in Lincoln.

And with some brand new games!

The TV presenter tweeted: “In For A Penny may be off your screens for now, but the team and I have been testing some brand new games and we can’t wait for you to see them! Lincoln we’re coming for you…”

Fans are excited by Stephen Mulhern’s big In For A Penny news (Credit: ITV)

In For Penny fans are thrilled by Stephen’s huge announcement.

Many can’t wait for the show’s return and some have even said that they may have to take a trip to Lincoln to try and be on the show.

One viewer tweeted: “Can’t wait, enjoy Lincoln, I may have to take a trip to see the castle & cathedral this week.”

Someone else wrote: “We would love to try out some of the games you have up your sleeve, Stephen!”

A third added: “Stephen I would love to see you test one. A must see!”

Another fan dared Stephen to have them on the show: “Bring it on!! I dare you to have me involved!!”

