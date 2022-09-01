Stephen Mulhern declares he’s ‘like a kid at Christmas’ as he shares big news

Stephen Mulhern is ‘so excited’ as he announced the official release of his first ever book.

The TV star has recently embarked on a new venture after bagging a book deal for his children’s book Max Magic.

He’s been gearing up for the exciting release for weeks and the day has finally come for his book to hit shelves.

Stephen Mulhern announced the release of his first ever book Max Magic

Stephen Mulhern announces big news

In For A Penny host, Stephen, has recently written a children’s book called Max Magic alongside Tom Easton.

Today (September 1), Stephen admitted that he’s ‘like a kid at Christmas’ as he took to Twitter to announce the official release of his book.

Stephen tweeted: “Good morning! I’ve got to say, I’m genuinely so excited- I feel like a kid at Christmas! It’s the big day… the official release of ‘Max Magic’, my first ever book alongside @TomEaston. Thank you for all your support and I hope you love reading it! Have brilliant day!”

He also added: “If you still haven’t got your copy yet, head over to maxmagicbooks.com for all the details! X.”

Fans congratulate Stephen Mulhern on his big news

Fans rushed to congratulate Stephen in the comments.

One fan tweeted: “Morning Stephen, so excited for you and can’t wait to read it. So proud of you like always.”

Another commented: “I cannot wait to get home from work and not say a word to my family all evening until I’ve read it cover to cover! I’m super excited. Congratulations again Mullers you deserve it.”

Someone else said: “Can’t wait Stephen to receive my copy. I’m so happy for you and proud as well. I have already received the audiobook which I can’t wait to listen to. Have a wonderful day.”

