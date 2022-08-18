BGT star Stephen Mulhern on the red carpet wearing a striped t-shirt
News

Stephen Mulhern ‘beyond excited’ as he’s supported by fans over latest project

The BGT star has a new venture!

By Joshua Haigh

Stephen Mulhern has shared his excitement over his latest project.

The BGT star has built a huge career for himself in television over the last two decades and is beloved by many.

However, he recently embarked on a new venture when he bagged himself a book deal.

The star is gearing up for the release of his brand new book, and he shared the exciting news on Instagram this week.

With not long to go before his children’s book hits the shelves, Stephen took to social media to reveal his glee and show off the cover.

BGT presenter Stephen Mulhern on the red carpet in a toy car
Stephen Mulhern announced some big news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen Mulhern celebrates book

“Just two weeks to go!” he wrote alongside a snap of the book.

“I’m beyond excited about the release of my debut book and I’d love you to read it! Pre-order your copy of Max Magic using the link in my bio!”

Fans of Stephen rushed to congratulate the star on the comments.

One replied: “So excited for you. I can’t wait to get my hands on mine, pre-ordered my signed copy already.”

“Ordered my signed copy and can’t wait to read it good luck. This is the day I start my new job,” said a second.

Stephen Mulhern smiling on the red carpet in a navy outfit
Stephen Mulhern is releasing his debut book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third replied: “My mom Tina preordered a signed copy straight away as she’s a big kid and loves you haha!”

A fourth commented: “I bet you can’t wait. I’m excited for you, and proud of you. You have done so amazing with this, I’m sure it will be number one on the shelves in all the book shops once it’s out. Hope your day is going well handsome.”

Read more: EastEnders star Emma Barton: What happened between her and Stephen Mulhern?

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “I’m soooo excited to get mine I preordered it the day it came out and the wait is killing me lol.”

Stephen is also known for his work on In For A PennySaturday Night Takeaway and Catchphrase.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

James Martin smiling while outside
James Martin leaves Instagram fans thrilled as he announces big news: ‘So ready now!’
Carol Vorderman talking on Lorraine
Carol Vorderman stuns in bikini top on Instagram as she reveals incredible weight loss
Lady Louise Windsor during service and the Queen smiling
Buckingham Palace announces big news about Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise
Rishi Sunak on This Morning today and presenter Rochelle Humes
This Morning viewers all make same complaint over Rishi Sunak interview today
Deborah James' mum on Lorraine, and her daughter
Deborah James’ mum makes emotional admission as she’s ‘finding it harder as weeks go on’
Kate Garraway on GMB today, student laughing as she opens her a-level results
GMB viewers divided today as students open A-Level results live on air