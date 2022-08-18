Stephen Mulhern ‘beyond excited’ as he’s supported by fans over latest project

Stephen Mulhern has shared his excitement over his latest project.

The BGT star has built a huge career for himself in television over the last two decades and is beloved by many.

However, he recently embarked on a new venture when he bagged himself a book deal.

The star is gearing up for the release of his brand new book, and he shared the exciting news on Instagram this week.

With not long to go before his children’s book hits the shelves, Stephen took to social media to reveal his glee and show off the cover.

Stephen Mulhern celebrates book

“Just two weeks to go!” he wrote alongside a snap of the book.

“I’m beyond excited about the release of my debut book and I’d love you to read it! Pre-order your copy of Max Magic using the link in my bio!”

Fans of Stephen rushed to congratulate the star on the comments.

One replied: “So excited for you. I can’t wait to get my hands on mine, pre-ordered my signed copy already.”

“Ordered my signed copy and can’t wait to read it good luck. This is the day I start my new job,” said a second.

A third replied: “My mom Tina preordered a signed copy straight away as she’s a big kid and loves you haha!”

A fourth commented: “I bet you can’t wait. I’m excited for you, and proud of you. You have done so amazing with this, I’m sure it will be number one on the shelves in all the book shops once it’s out. Hope your day is going well handsome.”

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “I’m soooo excited to get mine I preordered it the day it came out and the wait is killing me lol.”

Stephen is also known for his work on In For A Penny, Saturday Night Takeaway and Catchphrase.

