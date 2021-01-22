Stephen Bear has rushed to defend himself against “bullying” press reports in a new YouTube video.

The 31-year-old reality star took to the website to fire back after allegedly being labelled a “scumbag” and a “moron”.

It comes one week after he was arrested at Heathrow Airport following a holiday to Dubai.

Stephen Bear has defended himself in a new video (Credit: YouTube)

What did Stephen Bear say on YouTube?

In the video, Stephen’s dad seemed furious as he read through one particular article.

Later on, the TV personality appeared in his garden as he opened up about the “upset” recent events have caused his family.

Stephen said: “I don’t really like bullying, I think it’s disgusting. Bullying and trolling…

“You can see how upset my dad was. He’s got to read that and it’s not very nice to read, especially when you’ve got no facts about any situation.”

He added: “It’s like a national witch hunt, like how much can we kick Stephen Bear when he’s down?”

The reality star addressed the public in a new video (Credit: YouTube)

Why was Stephen arrested?

Earlier this week, the star claimed he was charged with numerous offences.

Stephen’s arrest came after his ex Georgia Harrison accused him of secretly recording them being intimate on his home CCTV.

Georgia Harrison has accused Stephen of revenge porn (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On YouTube, he claimed: “I’ve been charged from the Essex police with harassment, obstructing a police officer, exposure and voyeurism.”

However, Essex Police insisted nobody has yet been charged in connection with the incident.

It’s like national witch hunt, like how much can we kick Stephen Bear when he’s down?

Nevertheless, the reality star left the public raging.

Some believed Stephen was “mocking” the incident, while others called him out for appearing to break quarantine rules.

Stephen has uploaded a series of YouTube videos since his arrest (Credit: YouTube)

On Twitter, one said: “@EssexPoliceUK why are you not out arresting Stephen Bear for breaking lockdown laws?

“There are photos all over the media of him sharing a car with someone he doesn’t live with and driving round London when he should still be in quarantine from Dubai.”

Another added: “Stephen Bear has been let out on bail… then proceeds to use his phone in his car that he’s NOT meant to be using as he should be self-isolating.”

