Stephen Bear arrested after ‘breaching bail conditions’ for revenge porn scandal

Stephen Bear has reportedly been arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

The reality star is facing trial for allegedly secretly recording himself having sex and then sharing the footage.

Stephen, 32, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 16).

He was arrested hours before by police for breaking his bail conditions, according to The Sun.

The TV star’s girlfriend, Jess, told The Sun: “I went to court today to see him. I feel so sorry for him. I can’t wait until it’s all over.”

Stephen Bear arrested again

Essex Police confirmed in a statement to the newspaper that Stephen was arrested.

“Stephen Bear, 32, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 16 February where he admitted breaching bail conditions,” said a police spokesperson.

“He has been bailed to appear at court in December.”

In July last year, the former CBB star pleaded not guilty to two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films. He also pleaded not guilty to one count of voyeurism.

He was originally due to stand trial on February 7. However, two days before he was set to appear the trial was pushed back.

He will now face trial on December 6 at Chelmsford Crown Court.

At the time his court date was set, Stephen said: “Thank you for that. It’s nice to finally set a date when I can hopefully get my life back.”

