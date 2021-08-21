Steph McGovern was supported by her Twitter fans after being rushed to a fire station after suffering a freak hand injury.

The television presenter got her finger caught in a door, leading it to swell up three times its usual size.

And it was so severe that the ring on her third finger had to be cut off at a local fire station.

The Steph’s Packed Lunch star, 39, explained her ordeal on Twitter.

She remarked of her “eventful” experience and thanked the staff that came to her aid.

Steph took to Twitter to explain the debacle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Steph’s hand?

Steph tweeted: “Eventful morning… started with trip to @FireHarrogate to get a ring cut off swollen finger I’d trapped in door… thanks so much to Matt @TurnerTurner11, Lisa @Arcticwolf31, Dave + James for sorting it out!

“Straight after had to take my daughter for first ever day at nursery.”

Meanwhile a source told The Sun: “Poor Steph was horrified to see her finger swelling by the minute.

“She was Googling various remedies to try and get it off but to no avail. In the end she called her local fire station who told her to pop round, and they’d get their tools out – a ring-cutter – and fix it.”

Eventful morning…..started with trip to @FireHarrogate to get a ring cut off swollen finger I’d trapped in door……thanks so much to Matt @TurnerTurner11, Lisa @Arcticwolf31, Dave + James for sorting it out! Straight after had to take my daughter for first ever day at nursery pic.twitter.com/6a1ZdtEP4i — Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) August 20, 2021

ED! has contacted Steph’s representative for comment.

Dozens of Steph’s loyal fans rushed to wish her a swift recovery.

One user tweeted: “Glad you’re OK. You’re a national treasure & must be protected from serious harm. Can’t wait to see you back on the telly.”

Meanwhile, another user replied: “Gosh that looks so sore ! Hope they made it better for you!!”

Then a third user commented: “Ouchie!!! Hope it’s gone back to a more normal colour!”

Steph McGovern updated her fans on hand injury (Credit: Instagram)

Finally, Steph gave her fans another update on Instagram.

On Saturday morning she shared on her Instagram Stories: “Swelling news: Today I have no reported swelling on my eye or my finger… or anywhere else for that matter.”

Steph McGovern partner

Steph is not believed to be married.

However, she does have a long-term female partner.

Despite her identity remaining anonymous, she is believed to be a television executive.

What’s more, they welcomed a daughter in November 2019.

Much like Steph’s partner, she keeps her daughter out of the spotlight.

In fact, she has never revealed her daughter’s name to the public.

As Steph mentioned on Twitter she’s just started attending nursery.

