The mother-of-three died peacefully at home, seven months after receiving her diagnosis from doctors.

Packed Lunch presenter Steph shared her heartbreak on Twitter.

Steph McGovern shared her heartbreak on social media (Credit: Channel 4)

Steph McGovern breaks silence over death

“Woah, bit of a shock today hearing about the death of Alice Procope,” she wrote.

“We worked together as journalists for a while. She was so much fun.

“Gutted for her family. 42 is no age. #ripAlice.”

As a result, fans rushed to comment on the news.

One replied: “So sad, a young life lost!”

Tom Parker Bowles ‘devastated’ by death

A source told the Daily Mail that Tom, whose mother is the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, has been left devastated.

They said: “Tom had been blissfully happy with Alice and is devastated that life can be so cruel.

“Partly because of COVID, Alice’s cancer diagnosis didn’t come until last August by when it was too late.”

They added: “That’s what’s so really cruel and there will be countless others like her.”

Her tragic death comes as thousands of Brits are thought to have missed out on crucial appointments, amid fears of delayed diagnoses around the country.

Tom Parker Bowles is the son of the Duchess of Cornwall (Credit: Splashnews)

Alice was known as Alice Horton while working as a reporter.

She was the granddaughter of the 2nd Viscount Ingleby.

Alice had had three young children with her estranged husband, Robert Procope, grandson of Baronet Sir Robert Wigram.

Her partner, Tom, separated from his ex-wife in 2018.

He is believed to be close with Prince Charles, and has written five cookbooks and won an award for his work.

His father is Andrew Parker Bowles and he has a younger sister, Laura Lopes, an art curator.

However, fans may also recognise him from his regular appearances on MasterChef.