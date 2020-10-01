Stanley Johnson, 80, has angered Brits nationwide after he was photographed without a face mask.

The father of Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, 56, was photographed visiting a newsagent.

But a face mask was noticeably absent throughout his trip to a local shop.

As of now Brits are legally required to wear a face mask (bar a few exceptions) in shops.

Therefore, angry members of the public took to Twitter to share their dismay.

Stanley Johnson has apologised for not wearing a face mask (Credit: SplashNews)

How have Brits reacted to Stanley’s rule breaking?

One angry Brit tweeted: “Stanley Johnson snapped not wearing a face mask.

“Jeremy Corbyn having a dinner for nine people. What is it with people so stupid they can’t understand infection?”

Another cross user tweeted: “The tory ‘elite’ are out setting an example to us commoners again. #StanleyJohnson pictured without face mask in shop.”

Whereas a third user fumed: “Really #StanleyJohnson, get with the programme. It’s EVERYONE’S responsibility to follow the #COVID19 regs the #FaceMask regs aren’t difficult.”

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star has since formally apologised for his indiscretion.

Stanley Johnson appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Stanley Johnson apologised for not wearing a face mask

He said: “I’m extremely sorry for the slip-up. And I would urge absolutely everybody to do everything they can to make sure they do follow the rules about masks and social distancing.

“The fact this was my first day back in the UK after three weeks abroad is, I am sure, no excuse for not knowing the rules.”

Back in July Stanley got in trouble again when he travelled to his house in Greece.

At the time Brits were warned to avoid all nonessential travel.

Indeed, Stanley’s misstep comes just as former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn broke the rule-of-six.

Should Stanley be fined £200? (Credit: SplashNews)

Did Jeremy Corbyn break the rules too?

Jeremy, 71, was photographed attending a dinner party with nine guests.

He has also apologised. And told The Sun: “I recently had dinner at a friend’s house where the number of guests eventually exceeded five.

“I understand that remaining at the dinner was a breach of the rule of six. I apologise for my mistake.”

While fines for breaking COVID-19 rules have recently upped to £200 per breach.

It remains unknown if either Stanley or Jeremy shall have to pay fines.

