Stacey Solomon laughs at trolls as they slam her for enjoying a bath away from her kids

Every mum knows that however much we love our kids, the nicest part of the day is when they're asleep and we can have some time to ourselves!

So spare a thought for Stacey Solomon, who has three lively boys - Zachary 11, Leighton, seven and baby Rex, eight months, - she has to run around after all the time, as well as her job on Loose Women. Her time is not her own.

On Tuesday, all of her sons were ill and Stacey had spent most of the day mopping up their vomit.

She posted on Intastories that she was looking forward to a very hot bath and some time alone to play with her Polly Pockets.

These retro toys were a Valentine's gift from her Dancing on Ice partner Joe Swash.

That chance remark brought out the keyboard warriors. Bizarrely, some of Stacey's sternest critics are her own fans who follow her daily routines on social media and ought to know by now what a loving mother she is.

Stacey posted her comeback from her own bath (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey has nicknamed her critics 'the Susans', who comment negatively on everything from her choice of pyjamas, to how often she changes her bedsheets, to her wanting to be alone in the bath!

Stacey hit back last night, posting another Instagram message from inside her tub.

Holding a champagne flute full of Diet Coke, she said sarcastically: "Yeah, I don't like my children and I prefer to play with my Polly Pockets!"

Stacey urged the Susans to: "Have a day off!".

Under the circumstances, we think she's been quite restrained.

