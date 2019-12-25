Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash celebrate their first Christmas with baby Rex

Mum-of-three Stacey Solomon is busy enjoying an idyllic Christmas Day with partner Joe Swash and their baby son Rex.

The happy chappy was doubtless awake bright and early this morning, excited to check out what was under his Christmas tree.

On hand to help Rex open his presents were his older brothers Leighton and Zachary.

On Christmas Eve, Stacey shared an adorable picture of her family in matching festive PJs.

Alongside the shot, she spoke of her gratitude every day for her family and the privileges they enjoy.

The mum of three wrote: "The only gifts I need, underneath the tree. My Christmas Eve, matching dreams have come true.

"I don’t know whose arm belongs to who. Spending the rest of the night staring at this picture thinking about how lucky we are to have each other.

"I can’t believe this Christmas we have four pickles to celebrate with! What a year it’s been… Thinking of all of those finding this time of the year extremely hard.

"I know it’s not all smiles and matching pyjamas. Thinking of all of my friends from The Soup kitchen and all others without a roof over their heads or food.

"We are so lucky to have warmth, safety and each other and I’m grateful for it every day. Happy Christmas Eve. Lots of love from the Swash-Solomons."

Christmas lover Stacey was one of the first stars to put her tree up this year, so we don't doubt that she's gone all out for her boys.

Telling her fans that she couldn't wait any longer to put up her tree, Stacey added: "It’s Rex’s first Christmas and I want it to last as long as possible!"

I’ve bought the kids personalised gingerbread men decorations, so their names will all be on the tree.

The family also posed for a family Christmas card – a hilarious effort that saw Stacey and Joe kissing while Zachary and Leighton pretended to be sick.

Stacey also told OK! that she would be giving the kids personalised presents and decorated her tree with baubles with the boys' names on.

"I’ve bought the kids personalised gingerbread men decorations, so their names will all be on the tree," she said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.