Stacey Solomon enjoys weekend with Joe Swash for first time in months after his DOI win

TV's Stacey Solomon couldn't hide her joy at being able to spend her first Saturday with partner Joe Swash since Christmas.

Last weekend saw the Dancing On Ice final and Joe being crowned as the show's unexpected winner.

The 38-year-old beat firm favourite Diversity's Perri Kiely with his partner Alex Murphy.

Even though Joe had been feeling under the weather with an ear infection the Loose Women star was able to get her beau up and out.

Sharing their outing on Instagram, Stacey, 30, filmed Joe as he pushed the buggy, and wrote: "Got Joe out, we are going for a walk while it's not raining and get some lunch."

When they were settled into their lunch venue, in another clip she added: "What a treat, we haven't seen you on a weekend in months."

Back at home they cosied up on the sofa with a cup of tea and with baby Rex asleep, the mum-of-three wrote: "Feels like we've won the nap time lottery. Happy Saturday everyone."

While it was good for the couple to spend time together it was good to see Stacey having a break from the chores at home.

She recently revealed that she's been using reusable soap nuts to wash her kid's clothes.

Stacey says the eco-friendly nuts, that cost £5.99 for a 300g bag, which allow 100 washes are fantastic for eczema.

Sharing her tip on Instagram she told her followers: "Loads of you asking about my soap nuts - they're just a natural version of liquid tabs.

Joe and Alex won Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

"I started using them because the boys have such sensitive skin I can only use really sensitive things to wash their clothes or they get eczema or rashes.

"But they work really well and they're really cheap (works out about 5p per wash) because they're reusable."

She had also previously explained: "They're supposed to be environmentally friendly version of liquid tabs 100% biodegradable and they smell devine."

Stacey is mum to 10-month-old Rex and sons Zachary, 11 and seven-year-old Leighton from previous relationships.

