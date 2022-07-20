Stacey Solomon reveals real reason for appearance change ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

Ahead of her wedding, Stacey Solomon has revealed the reason she currently looks like “Eminem in 8 Mile”.

The Loose Women star is undergoing a dramatic hair transformation ahead of her wedding to Joe Swash.

The pair are set to tie the knot in a small ceremony in the back garden of their house – which they famously named Pickle Cottage.

Ahead of the ceremony, Stacey opted to switch up her hair colour.

However, to do so has been quite the job for the ITV star, who took to Instagram Stories to share the progress and reveal her temporary new look.

Stacey Solomon wedding

Stacey joked: “I currently look like Eminem when he was in 8 Mile. But it’s working really well. Giving it a break today and protecting it from the sun.”

She shared the video after she was asked by a fan how her hair transformation was going.

Stacey said: “It’s going alright. I’m currently trying to protect it from the sun which is why I’ve got this weird towel on it. I’ve put a treatment on it as well to give it a bit of love because it went through a lot yesterday.

Joe and Stacey are getting married soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But I think this towel is actually doing me the world of good because when it’s off I look like Eminem from 8 Mile – it’s very bright.”

The beloved ITV star recently returned from her hen do in Mykonos alongside her sister Jemma and her close friends.

The mother-of-four spent three nights soaking up the sun on the Greek Island before she headed back home.

Stacey’s Loose Women co-stars also threw the former X Factor singer a surprise hen do on the show.

They said: “It’s not long now until our Stacey will walk down the aisle to be tied to Joe Swash forever.

“So it’s time we throw a Loose Women hen-do.”

