Stacey Solomon is getting ready for her wedding to Joe Swash and recently enjoyed a hen party with her Loose Women co-stars.

The star enjoyed a hen do at her home with her co-panellists including Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore, Linda Robson and Kaye Adams.

Stacey shared a glimpse into the celebrations including a video of Jane giving a touching speech.

Jane gave a touching speech to Stacey at the party (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The star recently enjoyed an abroad hen do in Mykonos and this weekend had a hen day with her ITV pals.

In one video shared by Stacey, Jane stood up and gave a speech.

In it, Jane said: “You are completely amazing, you’re very authentic, very real…”

Stacey is getting married soon (Credit: ITV)

During another part of the speech, Jane gushed: “And very misunderstood, not so much now, but in the early days people misunderstood you.

“They thought maybe that you were not super bright and you are so bright. You’re amazing.”

Fellow guests then raised their drinks and cheered to Stacey.

Stacey then shared a group photo from the hen day and gushed: “I don’t have any videos or pictures because I put my phone away.

Nadia shared pictures from Stacey’s hen day (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey on Instagram

“All I have is this video my mum recorded of Jane’s speech because she was so proud and a photo of the Loose team.”

Stacey added: “Here’s a snippet of the speech, it was 12 minutes long.

“I love my @loosewomen family so so much. Thank you for believing in me always, six years and counting.”

Meanwhile, Nadia also shared a montage of photos from the celebrations.

She shared one photo showing her in a swimming pool as she lounged in a rubber ring.

Many showed the stars in their swimwear as they enjoyed the pool at Stacey’s home.

Nadia gushed: “What a beautiful HEN day we had @staceysolomon and @realjoeswashy pickle cottage!

“Gorgeous people, food, swims, garden and as ever Stacey’s super talented adorable sister @label.lady.1 made everything look magical.

“Jemma you and your family are so so lovely! @served_by_merv the food was bloody divine thank YOU!

“And @loosewomen family what a treat to all hang loose and celebrate Stacey and Joe together!

“Love you lots like jelly tots!!!”

