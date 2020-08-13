Stacey Solomon was left unimpressed with boyfriend Joe Swash after he revealed he wants to swap their car for a caravan.

The Loose Women panellist, 30, took to Instagram to update her 3.6million followers as Joe brought the caravan home for a test drive.

Filming herself as she walked onto their driveway, Stacey pleaded with fans: “Send help!”

Stacey Solomon was left unimpressed with Joe Swash after he revealed he wants to buy a caravan (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

She added: “He’s booked a test drive for a caravan and I can’t cope.

“He wants to swap the car for a caravan.”

The couple headed out for a test drive in the motor home with Stacey’s son Zachary, 12.

And it didn’t take long for Stacey to get in on the action as Joe filmed her taking the caravan for a spin.

The Loose Women star was accompanied by son Zachary during the test drive (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

The former Dancing On Ice winner grinned as his girlfriend nervously took to the wheel.

“It’s bloomin’ massive. But it does feel exciting, like an adventure,” Stacey shared.

“We’ve had a chat, and come to a compromise… we are going to hire one for a few days and see if it’s practical because we will have to give up our cars to buy this one.

“So impulsive Joe will have to wait.”

Stacey and Joe came to a compromise over the mobile home (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon’s sex ban

The potential new caravan addition comes days after Stacey refused to have sex with Joe in the hot weather.

Earlier this week, the busy mum shared a video to her Instagram Stories as Joe cleaned the windows in the scorching heat.

Alongside the clip, Stacey joked: “Don’t know what he’s playing at this evening…

“It’s not going to happen @realjoeswashy… Not in this sweltering heat,” alongside laughing emojis.

Stacey often documents her life on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey often takes to social media to document family life with Joe in their Essex home.

The couple share baby son Rex, one, together while Stacey is mum to her sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Joe is a dad to his son Harry from a past relationship.

