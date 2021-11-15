Stacey Solomon thanks Instagram fans for ‘making her feel pretty’ as she wows with new hair look

Stacey Solomon has fans in love with her new hairstyle and took to Instagram stories to thank them for their kind words about it.

Sat on the sofa cuddled up with baby Rose, who was born in October, Stacey thanked fans for saying how much they loved her new hair. Her hair, which is usually straight, is now curly.

Stacey Solomon showed off her new hairstyle on her Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

What did Stacey Solomon say about her new hair?

“Thanks for all your nice messages about my hair,” she said. “I just left it in plaits for a couple of days and this is how it turned out.”

She continued, smiling, to say: “But thank you, you’ve made me feel really pretty.”

Stacey Solomon also put a caption at the bottom of the Instagram story. It read: “Aw your lovely messages about my hair have made me feel really pretty. And it’s been a while.”

The singer went on to write: “Love you all so much. I just washed it and plaited it and then forgot about it for a few days.”

What did fans say about her hair?

Stacey posted a couple of the comments she’d been receiving on the story too. One said: “Your hair looks fab.”

A second comment read: “Omg I love your hair,” while a third said: “Your hair looks beautiful xxx.”

What else has Stacey Solomon been getting up to?

Stacey Solomon recently welcomed her fourth child, and second with fiancé Joe Swash, on October 4, 2021 – on the same day as her birthday. She told her 4.8 million Instagram followers at the time that it was the best birthday present she could have ever wished for.

Posting a picture of a sleeping Rose, Stacey said: “Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl…Happy Birthday my darling daughter…we all love you more than you could ever imagine.”

The Loose Women star kept her Instagram followers updated with her pregnancy throughout its course. She regularly posted pictures of herself proudly showing off her bump, preparing her new daughter’s bedroom, and her baby shower.

Stacey and Joe have been together since 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon, 32, has been with actor Joe Swash, 39, since 2015. They moved into Pickle Cottage, their ‘forever home’, and got engaged at Christmas 2020.

They were originally meant to be getting married in the summer but had to postpone the date when Stacey found out she was pregnant.

They’re now planning on getting married some time next year when Rose can be a flower girl.

